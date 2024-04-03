AMANCIO Ortega, the founder of fashion chain Zara and Spain’s richest person, has made his latest eye-watering purchase – a €182 million luxury yacht.

The 88-year old Galician businessman’s new vessel, called ‘Project 2024’, was personally built by Feadship, the industry-leader for constructing superyachts for the super-rich.

Ortega’s latest superyacht is called ‘Project 2024’. Credit: Feadship

As expected, the 564-square-metre boat includes all manner of luxurious amenities, including a jacuzzi, super-fast wifi coverage, a helicopter pad, a swimming pool, a children’s playground and a stunning master bedroom.

According to La Voz de Galicia, Ortega and his family will set sail in the coming months, using the yacht to travel across the seas all over the world.

The yacht boasts a range of luxurious features, including a helipad. Credit: Feadship

Ortega made his fortune as founder of the Inditex fashion group, a business which includes chains Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear amongst its portfolio.

As of November 2023, Ortega was the richest person in Spain – and third wealthiest in Europe, behind Bernard Arnault and Francois Bettencourt Meters – with an estimated net worth of over €67 billion.

The boat cost the Galician businessman a whopping €182 million. Credit: Fearship

READ MORE: