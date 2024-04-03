RESIDENTS throwing away wipes down the toilet have forced the closure of an El Campello beach until at least Friday.

The wet wipes have clogged up two pumps at a sewage treatment plant at the Alkabir urbanisation resulting in a spill.

DISCHARGED SEWAGE CHANNEL

The sewage has not reached the sea but El Campello council has closed off access to Amador beach as a precaution and hopes to reopen it this Friday.

As soon as the discharges were spotted, staff from the departments of Works and Services, Beaches plus a specialist company dealing with liquid evacuation tanks sprung into action.

After clearing the area of dirty water, two pumps were removed from the treatment plant- one of which was full of wipes, rendering it useless.

The sheer accumulation manes that the pump will be replaced on Thursday, while the second one has been repaired and is now working normally.

A shovel lorry will be deployed on Wednesday to continue with the deep cleansing process.

CLOGGED PUMP

It’s the second incident of the same kind in a matter of weeks, with the same pumps clogged up in mid-March by wipes and also a pair of pants.

That’s why clothing, wipes and cotton buds should never be flushed down the toilet.

“It is impossible to know which homes are dumping such materials,” El Campello council said.

