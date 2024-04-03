POLICE in Catalunya are on the hunt for a man alleged to have stabbed his son and wife in a brutal domestic violence incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The knife attack occurred at 5am this morning in an apartment in Bellcaire d’Empodra, Girona, leaving a five-year-old boy dead and a 30-year-old woman fighting for her life in hospital with serious injuries.

The mother of the boy, and wife of the presumed attacker, is being treated at Trueta de Girona hospital after alerting neighbours who then called the police.

The attack is the second incident of deadly gender violence – ‘machista’ – to have happened in Catalunya this week. Credit: Cordon Press

Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra are desperately searching for the unnamed suspect who fled the scene shortly after police were called.

Police are treating the case as another episode of ‘machista’ violence – the term is often used to describe incidents where women are attacked by male partners.

In 2022, 49 Spanish women were murdered by their partner or ex-partner, according to official figures.

The incident in Girona comes just two days after a man was arrested in Amposta, Tarragona, after killing his ex-partner and then dismembering their body in a vicious attack.

