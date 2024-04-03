THE so-called calima weather phenomenon will return to Andalucia this weekend, along with high temperatures of up to 30C.

A mass of warm air will blast into the region, bringing with it particles of suspended dust from the Sahara.

Weather expert Jose Luis Escudero warned there will be a ‘high probability of calima this weekend’ that could leave its mark on cars and buildings.

Official weather agency AEMET predicts ‘cloudiy skies’ and ‘suspended dust entering the western part of Andalucia during the afternoon’ on Friday.

Friday will see some of the highest temperatures, particularly in the Guadalquivir Valley, with highs of up to 30C.

The forecast adds: “The arrival of a storm will cause rain on Saturday and Sunday in the province of Huelva, as well as in the north of Cordoba and Sevilla. These precipitations could be accompanied by mud.”

However the stormy weather will bring a very warm mass of air in its wake, with the mercury surpassing 30C in several parts of the region.