THREE men have been jailed for gang-raping a British tourist twice in Benidorm in October 2016.

Two Moroccans and a Spaniard aged between 24 and 34 have each been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for sexual abuse and also for theft.

They must also pay the victim €15,000 in compensation and have been given a 500 metre distance restraining order for 10 years after they are released which will run concurrently with seven years of probation.

The victim was having drinks with her family at a Benidorm bar on the night of October 1 and 2, 2016, when she struck up a conversation with the men.

An Alicante court ruled that the trio took advantage of her being inhibited by alcohol to drive her to a park next to Benidorm’s football ground.

She was raped by them when she was in an unconscious state and then driven to another location- the city’s El Cisne market area- where was assaulted again.

The victim was raped twice within four hours and the men stole her watch valued at €210 and a €290 ring.

After they were arrested, the trio initially denied any sexual abuse and that intercourse had been consensual.

The court however believed the tourist’s story helped by evidence including a witness calling the police who saw a half-naked woman walking along a road.

READ MORE: