TWO people were barred from going into a Palma restaurant because they were accompanied by their guide dogs.

The incident happened at around 7.15pm on Saturday at an unnamed city centre establishment.

The two Spaniards- both in their 50s- explained to the manager that they go anywhere without limits.

She stood firm and barred them entry and allegedly did not want to give them a complaint form.

The manager’s excuse was that her boss forbids the entry of all animals.

The Palma Policia Local were called by the dog owners and officers helped them fill in the form while telling them about their rights.

One of the owners, Lola, said that the two dogs are regularly checked for health.

That is confirmed by certificates and she added that they are even allowed into hospitals.

The dogs are Xelma- a 10-year-old German shepherd, and Ures, a 6-year-old Labrador, who have been specially trained to help their owners.

Palma’s Policia Local has made it clear that a guide dog is not a pet, but an extension of its owner.

It means the animal can go everywhere, barring a handful of legal exemptions, which hospitality businesses do not fall under.

READ MORE: