THIS is the moment a man was shot during an armed robbery near Puerto Banus last week.

Video footage shared online shows a man in a black tracksuit being attacked by two assailants wearing yellow and blue tracksuits.

The attackers are seen trying to take a black rucksack off the victim, and are heard screaming at one another.

Suddenly, the man in yellow pulls a gun and begins firing at the target.

The men in yellow and blue are then seen fleeing the scene in a car, while the man in black hobbles to another vehicle.

The shooting took place in the Los Naranjos urbanisation, near to Puerto Banus.

No arrests have been made over the incident.

