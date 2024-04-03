THIS is the moment a Briton and an Irishman were arrested over one of the dramatic shootings in Puerto Banus last month.

Police video footage shows the two young men being taken away in handcuffs following a weeks-long investigation on the Costa del Sol.

The duo are accused of pulling up on a motorbike to the La Sala restaurant and firing 15 shots at a unknown target.

In video shared by the authorities, two luxury homes in Marbella and Estepona can be seen being stormed by armed police officers.

Wearing bullet proof vests and masks, the agents can be seen counting seized cash and rummaging through boxes.

Both suspects are said to be linked to organised crime, according to police sources quoted by local press.

They are charged with illegal possession of weapons, falsifying documents, violation of immigration laws and more.

Police seized €31,190 in cash, a large machete and a revolver. Both men hav