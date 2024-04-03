A US expat has revealed why she and other Americans love living in Spain – and the reasons are aplenty.

Emily Woerfel has been living in Seville for more than 14 years, where she currently resides with her husband and son.

She runs her popular ‘Emily in Seville’ Instagram page, which updates her more than 24,000 followers on all things living in Spain.

In one of her most viral videos, first uploaded last year but reshared last week, Emily lists the reasons why Americans love living in the country.

She begins the clip by listing the obvious appeals, such as sunshine, great food, monuments and culture.

But against a backdrop of clips showing her life in Seville, she adds that what Americans value the most is: “Knowing they can eat without worrying about the 1600 carcinogens that the FDA approves of but the EMA does not.

“Knowing that someday if somebody they know in Spain gets a serious illness, they won’t lose their house to pay for treatment.

“Knowing that every woman across the country has the right to choose for their own body.”

She continues: “Knowing they can go to the grocery store, to a club… or even for a walk without fearing someone might shoot them.

“Knowing that they can bring their kids to school without having to wonder even for a second, if this is the last time that they’ll see them.”

She concludes the video by saying that ‘tapas and sunshine are great’ but that the biggest gift of living in Spain is ‘tasting real freedom’, and that once Americans experience it ‘they’ll never go back’.