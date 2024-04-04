Villa

Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Barcelona

  6 beds

  4 baths

€ 1,500,000

6 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Vicenc de Montalt with pool garage - € 1,500,000

Lucas Fox presents this house for sale in Sant Vicenç de Montalt, with panoramic views of the sea, the town itself and even Barcelona. The property sits on a comfortable plot to enjoy a very quiet environment and very well connected. In addition, it is located two minutes by car from the town centre and approximately 35 minutes from Barcelona. The house sits on a large 2,100 m² plot and has a large built area of about 320 m², which is distributed over two floors, plus an exterior annex with a barbecue area, wood-burning oven and a large wine cellar. The exterior of the house is especially… See full property details

