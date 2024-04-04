RAINFALL during Semana Santa and the Easter weekend has eased the drought situation in Andalucia, and the regional government is set reduce water restrictions imposed earlier this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development will analyse whether the ban on filling private swimming pools will be relaxed, especially on the Costa del Sol where the population rises steeply during the summer season.

The Ministry will reduce current limits on the average consumption of water per resident as well as restrictions on farmers and industry.

According to the department, due to the intense rainfall, the summer period will have ‘more capacity and possibilities’.

It will get feedback from the regional basin drought committees over the next few days to gauge the impact of the recent rainfall on reservoir levels.

Depending on the area, the water limit will go from 160 litres per person per day established in certain places in the Mediterranean basins to 180, 200 or 225 litres.

In farming, resources per hectare for irrigation will also be increased, depending on the area and the current restriction imposed.

For industrial uses, the plans are for a 10% reduction as opposed to the current 20% cut.

Regional reservoirs are still well down on capacity but have increased their water levels to give more flexibility in reducing restrictions.

READ MORE: