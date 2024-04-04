THE UK’S biggest tour operator, Jet2holidays have announced huge job cuts in Spain following a review and announcement of new UK base in Bournemouth.

It is believed around 35% of staff based in Alicante, Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura may be affected.

The cuts will impact the leading holiday brand’s resort staff, flight and cabin crews.

According to some reports, the changes will mostly affect the brand’s resort flight check-in service, which allows passengers to drop their bags with staff at their hotel rather than the airport.

However, this has not been confirmed.

Now, a 30-day consultation period with unions involved in the possible redundancies has begun.

The package holiday business said: “We have recently reviewed our operations in Spain.

“As a result, we must sadly propose a number of colleague redundancies across resort flight check-in, flight deck and cabin crew roles.

“We deeply regret these proposed redundancies, and we will be consulting with appropriate representatives of the affected colleagues to ensure that all options are fully considered.”

The announcement follows the decision to make Bournemouth Jet2’s 12th airport base.

From April 2025, they will launch 16 routes from the UK airport.

Jet2 is the biggest tour operator and the third biggest airline in the country.

The Bournemouth launch is expected to create around 100 new jobs.

