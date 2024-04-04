MARBELLA’S mayor has announced plans for a 10,000-seater sports stadium plus a hotel and shops that could cost up to €130 million to build.

Angeles Muñoz said that Marbella FC’s new home would be financed privately with no money coming out of council coffers.

Beside the hotel and retail outlets, a car park with 1,000 spaces is also promised.

The extra facilities have resulted in a previously mentioned €18 million construction cost rising to between €110 and €130 million.

The last four years has seen plans presented for a new stadium, but nothing happened.

In 2020, the company that manages Marbella FC- Best of You- put forward a proposal for an 18,000 seater stadium that came to nothing, and was blamed on the Covid pandemic.

The following year, Marbella council announced that there would be a new stadium, and in 2022 a winner was declared in a competition to come up with with a design.

A news conference was held on Thursday with Angeles Muñoz and Best of You boss, the ex-footballer Esteban Granero. to announce the latest attempt at the project.

The aim is to demolish the old Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stadium- vacated in May 2021- after the summer and to have the new facility ready in 2026.

The club currently plays its matches at La Dama de Noche.

The Marbella FC Foundation will be in charge of building the stadium and aims to have a 75-year-long concession on the facility.

Esteban Granero said it will be ‘a stadium for everyone’ and claimed it can reach a ‘national’ dimension and will be financed by investors and banks.

Mayor Muñoz proclaimed that the ‘figure of Esteban Granero’ shows that the project is ‘solvent’.

No final designs or artist impressions of the proposed new area were shown at the news conference and its not clear whether the 2022 competition design winners Huerte Arquitectos will be involved.

