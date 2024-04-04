A SCHOOL coach packed with children overturned and crashed in the northern region of Malaga province.

The vehicle was en route to Archidona from Villanueva del Trabuco when it veered off the A-7203 road and ended up in the grass verge on Wednesday morning.

A total of 54 children were on board the bus at the time of the accident, according to the deputy mayor of Villanueva del Trabuco, Alejandro Pascual.

In a miraculous turn of events, all the students and the driver emerged unscathed and were promptly picked up by another bus to continue their journey to the secondary school.

“The vehicle only suffered minimal damage – primarily to the front window and a section of its side,” Pascual said.

“The low-speed at which the coach was travelling and the 45-degree tilt due to the slope contributed to reducing the severity of the crash.”

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, though there has been speculation about slippery grass in a roadside ditch playing a role in the mishap.

Jose Luis Navas, the owner of the bus company Viajaenminibus, expressed his relief that the incident resulted in no physical harm to the passengers or the driver, whom he praised for his responsibility and extensive experience on the route.

Navas highlighted the poor condition of the road surface as a potential hazard, also pointing out the absence of a hard shoulder.

Following the incident, the driver was subjected to routine breathalyser and drug tests, which ruled out impairment as a contributing factor.

The incident has brought to light the dire state of local infrastructure.

Navas called for urgent resurfacing works on the regional road, a vital artery for the daily commutes of over 5,500 residents from Villanueva del Trabuco and its surrounding areas.