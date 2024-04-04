NORWEGIAN airline has launched a new base in Spain to offer more connections between Norway and Europe’s leading holiday destination.

The popular carrier today announced that it will open a new base in Las Palmas, on the Canary Islands in October this year.

It follows a record profit of €2.2billion Krona in 2023.

The new base in Las Palmas will operate with two aircraft and create up to 120 jobs.

The new routes will connect the holiday hotspot with Stockholm, Oslo and Torp, plus Gothenburg in Sweden.

Norwegian already has bases in Alicante, Barcelona and Malaga.

Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, said: “We are very happy to announce the opening of a new base in the Canary Islands for the 2024/2025 winter season and thus consolidate our commitment to Spain.

“A market that is increasingly important and to which we are gradually returning after the pandemic.

“We hope to increase connectivity with the Canary Islands, increasingly popular among Norwegian travelers, as well as open more connections to the north so that Spaniards can continue enjoying the wild nature of the Nordic countries.”