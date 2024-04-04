A BRITISH woman who died during a cosmetic procedure in Mallorca has been named as model Donna Butterfield.

The 30-year-old, from Wrexham, Clwyd, travelled to the Balearics to have a slight imbalance corrected following a breast enlargement by the same surgeon several years prior, reports MailOnline.

The beauty entrepreneur, who ran her own hair extension company, died in September following complications during the procedure.

Following her death, family and friends launched a fundraiser online to bring her home and give her ‘the best funeral we could.’

TRAGIC: British model Donna Butterfield died last September (INSTAGRAM/Donna Bee)

Her friend posted on Facebook: ‘Because of everyone’s efforts Donna is now back home in Wrexham where she belongs. None of this would have been possible without you.

‘The pain we are all going through, especially her family, has been eased and could not be more thankful to every donation, share and message received during these last few weeks.’

Three surgeons were accused of homicide following an investigation by Policia Nacional.

It was found that one of the suspects, Mateo Verd Vallespir, 69, had flouted a ban from practicing to perform the fatal operation.

The martial arts expert was jailed for a year last June and was struck off for three years following the death of another patient, 45-year-old Fatima Cherkaoui, who died a day after liposuction on March 7, 2017.

Donna died in hospital two weeks after her surgery in Mallorca

It is believed that both Fatima and Donna, the latter of whom had a pre-existing heart condition, died as a reaction to anaesthetic.

Donna went into cardiac arrest after her surgery and died two weeks later at Son Espases Hospital on September 13.

It was revealed in November that the third doctor involved in the operation had died in Switzerland with a terminal illness.

He lived outside Spain after ‘many decades’ of work in clinics across Europe.