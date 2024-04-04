A MUCH-LOVED ‘rockstar priest’ who published his own musical records has died after a candle set his robe on fire.

Javier Sanchez, the priest for the neighbourhood of San Gregorio de Zaragoza, suffered serious burns over the Easter weekend after his clothing caught fire as he tried to light a candle.

The 60-year old Aragonese was taken to Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza after the incident, which took place within his residence in the Santa Isabel convent.

However, the priest, who was famed for releasing a range of musical records including rock, modern pop and soulful ballads, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

In 2015, Sanchez released his third album, titled A tu aire, which he described as containing ‘subliminal religious themes’.

His funeral will take place in a private ceremony this Friday, April 5.

