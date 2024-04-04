A UK newspaper has listed its top 16 best Malaga hotels in a feature praising it as a top holiday destination.

“Malaga is on everyone’s list of city breaks and it’s easy to see why,” The Times says.

Reference is made to it as a gastronomic destination where you can always ‘go for tapas’ as well as its beaches and the variety of cultural offerings including the the Picasso and Carmen Thyssen museums.

The best hotel list references a trend in recent years of ‘luxury hotel openings in some of the city’s most distinctive buildings of the city’.

Among The Times selection are three five-star hotels in the capital, namely the Gran Hotel Miramar, Only YOU and the Hotel Vincci Seleccion Posada del Patio.

It lists a number of four star establishments: the H10 Croma, Vinci Larios Diez, Barcelo Malaga, Palacio Solecio, Room Mate Valeria, Parador de Malaga Gibralfaro, ICON Malabar, Hotel Larios Malaga, AC Hotel Malaga Palacio and the NH Malaga.

Also on the list are the Casual del Mar, Hotel Soho Boutique Las Vegas and the Hotel Boutique Teatro Romano.

The list of hotels is varied in terms of price and location, with the majority located in the vicinity of the Alameda Principal.