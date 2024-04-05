A GRANDMOTHER aged 73 has died in Alicante after she fell from a height of four metres at a castle.

The tragic accident played out on Thursday in front of the woman’s son and two grandchildren, at the Castillo de Santa Barbara in the Costa Blanca port city.

An emergency call was made at 5.20pm, but ambulance crews could only confirm the death of the woman.

A medical worker who happened to be in the area at the time of the accident had previously attended to her, but was unable to help her given the severity of her injuries.

Santa Barbara castle (top right) in Alicante. Image by LayKán Canine education at Pixabay

She fell, according to Spanish press reports, as she was making her way around the monument and trying to see some sentry boxes.

Since the accident, the area from which she fell has been fenced off by the local authorities.

Emergency services who were on the scene stated that the fall was likely due to the victim slipping or tripping, and ruled out an intentional death.

