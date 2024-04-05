LOVE beer? This spa in Andalucia is 100% dedicated to Spain’s favourite tipple, with unlimited drinks all day.

The staff load up your bath with beer ingredients before your eyes. Photo: BeerSpa Spain

READ MORE: Luxury train journeys across Andalucia will start next week: Peek inside the Al-Andalus cabins that could give the Orient Express a run for its money

We all love beer, but would you ever bathe in the stuff?

Plenty of people across the country have taken the plunge at BeerSpain, a spa dedicated to cerveza.

Decorated like a medieval tavern, with low lighting, wood panels and beds made of barley, the spa is the perfect place to relax with a pint.

It opened in Granada six years ago and has since expanded across the whole of Spain.

The concept is popular in Northern Europe, especially the Czech Republic, where it is believed beer has numerous health and beauty benefits.

According to BeerSpain: “The Beer Spa baths contain ingredients from the beer production such as yeast, hops and barley, as well as a stimulant natural enhancer such as cinnamon.

READ MORE: The best hotels in Spain’s Andalucia are in this lesser-visited province – according to The Telegraph

“The high content of silicon in the hops helps depleted skin pores and increases vitality. Yeast also regenerates the skin thanks to its content of Group B vitamins.

“Thanks to this unique combination of natural ingredients, the bath stimulates the metabolism, prevents and fights against flaccidity, supports the renewal of skin cells, removes harmful substances from the body, relaxes the internal and external tension, reduces fatigue and the stress, thus ensuring a perfect physical and mental rest.”

All the treatments available, including face masks and massages also use ingredients from beer, so you will be covered head to toe.

A day pass at the spa also includes a class on the origins of beer and its health benefits.

After that, immerse yourself in a huge wooden barrel to soak up all the goodness.

But you’re not just bathing in beer, the spa offers unlimited cañas all day long.

If sipping on a cold one in a sauna sounds good to you, check out Beer Spa’s many locations, including Granada, Zahara, Alicante and Tenerife.

READ MORE: It’s fiesta season! The best festivals happening across Spain this spring