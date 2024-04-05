EAGLE-EYED onlookers may be able to catch a glimpse of a spectacular partial solar eclipse in some areas of Spain on Monday.

On April 8, the celestial phenomenon, which occurs when the moon and sun cross paths in the sky, will pass over large swathes of North America and Mexico.

Although the path of totality – that being where the sun is 100% covered by the moon – will be located on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, a partial solar eclipse will still be visible from some parts of Europe.

This includes the westernmost islands of the Canaries – including tourist hotspots Tenerie, Gran Canaria and La Palma – and Galicia’s northwestern coast.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible to onlookers in different parts of Spain. Credit: OAN

The eclipse will even be visible from the west of the UK.

At around 9pm CEST, just before sunset, a small slither of the sun above the horizon will be covered by the moon.

Nevertheless, if you feel aggrieved on missing out on the spectacle, there’s no need to worry – the next total solar eclipse visible from within Spain will be in just over two years time, on August 12, 2026.

This will be shortly followed by another on August 2, 2027, with an annular eclipse then visible on January 26, 2028.

