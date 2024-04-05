UNSEASONABLY high temperatures are expected in Alicante province this weekend, as a Saharan dust cloud known in Spanish as a calima spreads its way across Spain. The thermometers in the eastern Mediterranean area of Spain could reach as high as 30ºC.

That’s according to the Aemet state meteorological agency, which is forecasting the arrival of the suspended particles in the east of the country at some point today, Friday.

The calima is expected to last over the weekend, and will be at its heaviest this Sunday, Aemet reported.

The weather phenomenon will arrive in Spain just as storm ‘Olivia’ has left the Iberian peninsula, headed for the United Kingdom.

The effects of a ‘calima’ in a file photo.

The calima, meanwhile, will not just affect Spain but will also make its way north to other parts of Europe, with the Scandinavian peninsula likely to receive some of the Saharan dust, online paper Informacion reported.

The Canary Islands and the south of the Spanish mainland are due to see the dust cloud arrive first on Friday, affecting Andalucia more than anywhere else, before spreading across the rest of the country.

