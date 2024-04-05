SEVILLE is finally set to expand its metro after 14 years of delays and planning, it has been announced.

The capital city of Andalucia will begin works on extending Line 3 of the metro to Pino Montano on April 8, Junta President Juanma Moreno revealed yesterday.

Pino Montano is a popular neighbourhood that lies east of the city centre.

The works will see the creation of three new stations: Pino Montano Norte, Pino Montano and Los Mares.

Metro de Sevilla

The red line shows the six stations that will be built between Hospital Macarena and Pino montano norte

It is just one of three sections of Line 3 that are planned to be completed, although no date has been set in stone.

The second section will be from Ronda Urbana Norte to San Lazaro, with a total investment of €132 million.

Meanwhile, the third section will be added from San Lazaro to the Virgen Macarena Hospital at a cost of €208 million.

During a speech at a business forum, Moreno highlighted the beginning of the Metro works in ‘one of the most popular and populated neighborhoods’ of Seville.

He insisted that expanding the network ‘is a need that the regional Executive is going to comply with’.