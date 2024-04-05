SEVILLE is finally set to expand its metro after 14 years of delays and planning, it has been announced.
The capital city of Andalucia will begin works on extending Line 3 of the metro to Pino Montano on April 8, Junta President Juanma Moreno revealed yesterday.
Pino Montano is a popular neighbourhood that lies east of the city centre.
The works will see the creation of three new stations: Pino Montano Norte, Pino Montano and Los Mares.
It is just one of three sections of Line 3 that are planned to be completed, although no date has been set in stone.
The second section will be from Ronda Urbana Norte to San Lazaro, with a total investment of €132 million.
Meanwhile, the third section will be added from San Lazaro to the Virgen Macarena Hospital at a cost of €208 million.
During a speech at a business forum, Moreno highlighted the beginning of the Metro works in ‘one of the most popular and populated neighborhoods’ of Seville.
He insisted that expanding the network ‘is a need that the regional Executive is going to comply with’.