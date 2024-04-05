A SHOOTING occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the town of Mijas Costa on the Costa del Sol.

The incident took place at around 2:00am, when unknown individuals opened fire on a bar in the Las Lagunas area.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots before the perpetrators fled the scene in a car. Fortunately no injuries have been reported.

Local residents described how the assailants opened fire on a commercial space adjacent to a residential building before making their escape in a car.

It comes hot on the heels of a spate of similar shootings in the Marbella area over the past two months, sparking concerns that a gang war could be spreading along the Malaga coast.

Shootings of varying gravity in the Marbella area have also occurred on February 10, February 12, March 11, March 16 and April 3 as vicious gang rivalries spill out onto the streets.

A similar incident occurred two weeks ago, when masked gunmen opened fire on a popular Banus restaurant in the early afternoon.

They sped off on motorbikes, dressed all in black, their faces obscured by motorcycle helmets.

However police made two arrests relating to the crime this week, picking up a British national and an Irish national in simultaneous raids on properties in Marbella and Estepona.

They were thought to be working for a local British mafia operating in the Costa del Sol.

The most recent event in Marbella occurred around 00:15 on Wednesday this week, when residents were startled by the sound of gunfire and screams.

Police were quick to the scene, where they discovered a young man shot in a car with what looked like warning wounds.

He was found with at least two gunshots, one in the knee and another in the pelvic area.

Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital reported that the victim had sustained three light gunshot wounds, including in the buttock and both knees.