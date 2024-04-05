SPAIN saw the biggest increase in property prices in the last quarter of 2023 out of any of the big European economies, figures have revealed.

On average, the price of a home in the country grew by 4.3% year-on-year, in stark contrast to France and Germany, where prices fell by 3.6% and 7.1% respectively.

According to figures by Eurostat, the growth in Spain came after prices soared by 4.5% year-on-year in the summer.

Across the EU, property prices rose by just 0.2% in the last three months of 2023.

The largest year-on-year increases were seen in Poland, Bulgaria and Croatia, which saw prices soar by 13%, 10.1% and 9.5% respectively.

Portugal also enjoyed an impressive growth in property prices in the last quarter of 2023, with a year-on-year boost of 7.8%.

The cost of renting in Spain also continued its upwards trend in the last three months of 2023.

On average, rents in the country grew by 2% year-on-year, below the 3% average recorded across the EU.