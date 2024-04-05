VISITORS coming to Spain have been warned they could face water restrictions of up to eight hours a day as Andalucia’s drought continues.

Photo by David Becker on Unsplash

Despite recent rainfall during Semana Santa, Andalucia is still suffering from a long-term drought.

Reservoirs only filled to an average of 35% in Malaga region, where hordes of tourists will soon arrive for the summer season.

The Junta has recently sparked outrage after decreeing private swimming pools could not be filled up, except in hotels.

Restrictions have also been put in place on gardening, pools in tourist lets and communal pools, prompting criticism from gardeners, lifeguards and tourism moguls.

Now, word is starting to spread about the drought, prompting concern from international visitors.

In the Facebook group, ‘International People in Malaga’, one tourist posted: “My AirBnB host just sent a message that due to the lack of rainfall, our condo booked for July will not have water from 11pm-7am.

“Does that sound normal?”

The post sparked over 60 comments from locals confirming that many places in Malaga region are currently subject to restrictions.

Although Malaga city itself does not turn off water overnight, in some towns and villages along the coast, supply is limited and water pressure reduced to alleviate the drought.

Commenters implored the tourist to ‘respect the rules’ and ‘use our precious water carefully’ as tensions rise between locals and visitors.

The Junta are expected to announce whether their plans to limit swimming pool usage have been changed by the recent rainfall, but with most reservoirs still way below half their capacity, it is unlikely to alleviate any pressure.

READ MORE: