3 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 375,000

Villa Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 375,000

The villa is set on one level and has a total living area of 120 m2. It consist of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Furthermore you can find an entrance area, a bright living / dining room with a fireplace and a large kitchen connected to a glazed terrace. The villa is very well kept and is equipped with air condition, ceiling fans, built-in-wardrobes in all bedrooms, and a fireplace in the living room. Outdoor area The villa is set on a south facing plot of 620 m2. Here you can find a lovely garden with a pool. By the pool there is a summer… See full property details