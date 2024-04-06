A 27-year-old British man has been left in a serious condition after falling from a height of four metres in the resort town of Magaluf, on the Balearic Island of Mallorca.

According to the Samu 061 ambulance service, the incident took place at 6.15am on Saturday morning.

The man was stabilised by an ambulance crew before being taken to the Son Espases hospital on the island.

Police sources told local media that the fall appeared to have been an accident.

There is no suggestion that the incident was a case of ‘balconing’, as the dangerous practice of often foreign tourists jumping between hotel balconies or into swimming pools is known.

So far in 2024, there have been no reported cases of balconing in Spain.

