AN expat who has just turned 75 is not letting age keep him back ‘ he has set off on a 1,000 kilometre bike ride for charity.

Cadiz resident Peter Munt-Davies has kept his passion for cycling challenges, with his latest quest being the Camino de Santiago pilgrims route.

Pembrokeshire-born Peter started his journey from Sevilla to raise money for the Shelter Cymru homes and people charity in his home country of Wales.

His niece, Krista, has worked for Shelter Cymru for over 20 years to make it an especially personal challenge for Peter.

British expat Peter Munt-Davies (Facebook)

He hopes to raise £5,000 by completing the pilgrims route in 18 days.

Peter’s previous challenges included cycling power across Vietnam from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City to raise money for an addiction support charity.

“I’ve ridden bikes for most of my life,” he said.

“In my opinion, Pembrokeshire is one of the best places you can find to cycle, but I am biased!”

The retired teacher, who moved to Spain in 2017, is anticipating riding solo and sees staying in a different hostel every night as a challenge.

He’ll be cycling up to 100 kms a day, with just three rest days planned for his ride.

“I’m looking forward to quiet roads and continuously changing scenery. I love the movement on a bike,” he added.

Peter has prepared by getting out on his bike as much as possible in recent weeks and practising with a GPS.

Understandably his anticipated highlight will be arriving in the main square by Santiago de Compostela cathedral, where his wife Anne will be part of the welcoming party.