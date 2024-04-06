THREE men aged around 20 years old were killed in a horror car crash in the Madrid city of Leganes on Saturday morning, while the two other occupants of the vehicle, also around the same age, were left seriously injured.

The accident took place on the M-406 motorway, and involved the aforementioned car, a bus and a van, according to sources from the 112 emergency service.

In a post on social network X (formerly Twitter), Leganes Mayor Miguel Angel Recuenco conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, adding that the accident had been caused when the car jumped a red light.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene, they could only confirm the deaths of the driver and the front-seat passenger.

The aftermath of a fatal car crash in Leganes, Madrid. Image: Twitter

The three passengers in the rear seats, meanwhile, were found to be very seriously injured.

One of the three was taken to a hospital in Getafe in cardiac arrest, but could not be saved.

The remaining two were taken to the Doce de Octubre hospital in Madrid.

The driver of the van was also given medical treatment after suffering a panic attack.

Read more: