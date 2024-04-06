THIS weekend will see a major change in the weather across Spain, as summer temperatures arrive as well as what is known as calima, a cloud of Saharan dust that is forecast to spread across the peninsula.

Spain’s Aemet state weather agency, however, has also warned that Atlantic storms will be arriving on Saturday and Sunday, and will mix with the dust to rain down mud.

The rainfall is due to start in the north of Spain and then spread to the east and south.

The weather phenomenon known as ‘calima’ in a file photo of Spain. Pixabay image

These ‘blood rain’ showers, as they are known in Spanish (lluvias de sangre), will be heaviest in Andalucia, Extremadura, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, La Rioja, Navarra, Cantabria and Aragon, according to website eltiempo.es.

Galicia and the Canary Islands are also likely to see rainfall.

Temperatures will also rise this weekend, with areas such as Mallorca, Murcia and Andalucia likely to exceed 30ºC and even 32ºC.

By Monday, however, the unseasonably warm conditions are likely to subside, with rainfall in many areas to start the week.

