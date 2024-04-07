Villa

Costa Teguise, Lanzarote

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 495,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Costa Teguise - € 495,000

Incredible opportunity! For sale this wonderful villa in Costa Teguise, with sea views. Located in a private residential area, this 3-story property offers you all the space and comfort you need. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a large living room, full of natural light that filters through its large windows, fully equipped modern kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. In addition, you can enjoy a refreshing pool and relax on its cozy terrace. On the first floor, you will find 3 large bedrooms, the main one with a balcony and en-suite bathroom. All rooms are bright and the bathrooms have a… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.