4 bedroom Villa for sale in Costa Teguise - € 495,000

Villa Costa Teguise, Lanzarote 4 beds 3 baths € 495,000

Incredible opportunity! For sale this wonderful villa in Costa Teguise, with sea views. Located in a private residential area, this 3-story property offers you all the space and comfort you need. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a large living room, full of natural light that filters through its large windows, fully equipped modern kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. In addition, you can enjoy a refreshing pool and relax on its cozy terrace. On the first floor, you will find 3 large bedrooms, the main one with a balcony and en-suite bathroom. All rooms are bright and the bathrooms have a… See full property details