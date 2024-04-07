A CELEBRITY British DJ has backed a fundraiser to help pay for an Ibiza legend’s health care.

DJ Fat Tony, 56, revealed this week how DJ Alfredo, 71, suffered a stroke in 2021 and has been unable to work ever since.

Writing in the Evening Standard, Tony said his long-time friend ‘played a fundamental part in the creation of Balearic house and the development of electronic music as we know it.’

He said Alfredo now requires private medical care and ‘deserves to be able to retire in peace.’

DJ Alfredo, 71, suffered a stroke in 2021 and has been unable to work ever since

He added: “The man who inspired the likes of Paul Oakenfold and countless other dance music legends is now living day to day without the guarantee of maintaining that care going forward…

“It’s well documented that Ibiza has been incredibly profitable for club owners and DJs for a number of years now…

“I would like to call on the clubs and businesses profiting from the island to now give back. Show everyone that you are prepared to protect Ibiza’s legacy by protecting its people.”

DJ Fat Tony is calling on Ibiza business leaders to ‘look after their own’ and support Alfredo

Danny Rampling, another leader of the Ibiza scene, said: “For his music service, the island tourism council, government and businesses should take care of his needs by providing a home, along with income to support his care and basic needs, as a way of giving back with thanks and respect for the fortunes they continue to make from electronic music tourism.

“Reward Alfredo with the freedom of Ibiza status, with blessings.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by clicking this link here.