JUZCAR, Ronda, has become famous all over social media for its bright blue ‘Smurf’ buildings, but is it really worth a visit?

After a long weekend exploring Ronda, I had a few hours drive ahead of me.

Why not stop along the way in one of Ronda’s scenic villages?, I thought.

The so-called ‘Pueblo Pitufo’ or ‘Smurf Village’, immediately came to mind and I set off to Juzcar.

Juzcar is not your typical Andalucian ‘white village’.

Photo: The Olive Press

Despite being home to just 200 people, the village has gained international renown after it was declared the world’s first ‘Smurf Village’ in 2011.

Residents’ homes were painted blue as part of publicity stunt by Sony Pictures to promote The Smurfs 3D movie.

Since then, several murals and statues have popped up all over the town and despite reportedly losing the legal rights to call itself a Smurf village, the influence has far from faded.

After 20 minutes of hair-raising driving along a windy mountain road, I arrive at Mirador El Jardon, both relieved and excited to see the azure buildings peeking out in the distance.

During the journey, the blue sky had become striped with pink as the sun began to set, making the village seem even more surreal.

I was used to the typical white washed villages of Andalucia so it took my eyes a while to adjust to the turquoise, cerulean and sky blues in front of me.

The first thing I saw was a children’s playground complete with red and white mushroom pods and a Smurf themed ‘visitor centre’.

We took a quick look at the map but soon realised that the best way to explore Juzcar is by simply wandering the tiny village.

From the very first step, I was enchanted.

Juzcar is quiet but well worth a wander.

Photo: The Olive Press

Although a friend had warned me the village was a bit ‘runned down’ I saw no signs of disrepair.

Each house was perfectly painted in various shades of blue and many had personalised murals lovingly crafted by homeowners.

One of my favourite things about Juzcar was how local citizens seemed to revel in their ‘smurf village’ status, adding fun touches such as toys, statues and murals to their homes.

It brought out my inner child to wander the streets, looking out for tiny smurfs on roofs, balconies and walls.

I also loved seeing how the various plants in shades of orange and pink contrasted against the sea of blue, making their colours even more vivid.

The blue houses make everything else pop with vibrant colours.

Photo: The Olive Press

Alleyways gave way to the surrounding mountain views and I noticed many signs for various hiking paths, something I’d love to return and try out.

Smurf-mania was integrated into every single part of the village, even the cemetery was painted bright blue.

I am sure that the children of Juzcar love greeting a huge statue of Smurfette before lessons every morning, it must be a privilege to grow up in a place that encourages your playfulness and imagination to soar.

On our ramble around the village we found various miradores, but our favourite was the Mirador de Torrichela, with its fantastic views, delightful mushroom hut and giant Papa Smurf statue.

The murals around Juzcar were one of my favourite things about the village.

Photo: The Olive Press

Near this mirador there is a small shop selling souvenirs and snacks.

Just over the road in the Centros del Callejero Municipal you can get your face painted blue or decorate your very own smurf hat, making this spot great for families.

Other fun activities in Juzcar include yoga or circus lessons run by local company Libremente or ziplining, run by SportMountain.

Overall, I would recommend spending a couple of hours in Juzcar if you are nearby.

The town truly made me return to my inner child and I loved seeing something different from Andalucia’s white towns, however beautiful they are.

It could also easily be combined with a trip to Ronda or the neighbouring village, Parauta, famous for its ‘enchanted forest’ which attracts families from all over Andalucia.

