EASTER may have been something of a washout for residents of Andalucía, with rain spoiling many of the religious parades that are among the highlights of the year in the region. But all is not lost, with many a mind now turning to the Ferias that will be celebrated in cities such as Sevilla, Cordoba and Malaga over the coming months.

As well as being a celebration of the culture, history and traditions of Andalucia, these events are, of course, also an excuse to sample the wonderful food and drink of the region. And one of these unmissable drinks at the ferias is, without a doubt, rebujito.

The cocktail achieved international notoriety thanks to New York Times food columnist Amanda Hesser, who included it in her book The Essential New York Times Cookbook.

“Hands down, this is the best summer drink ever,” she wrote in her introduction to the recipe.

But what exactly is a rebujito?

“It’s nutty, lemony, fizzy, cool, and, most important, not too sweet,” wrote Hesser. “Rebujito means tangled or mixed, and here, sherry, lemon, and Sprite are tangled in just the right way.”

If you can’t wait until the ferias start to get a taste of this ice-cold thirst quencher, here is Hesser’s recipe so you can make some at home.

Fill a tall glass with ice, pour in 2 ounces of manzanilla or another fino sherry, add a quarter cup of Sprite, and a twist of lemon.

And if you’re looking for the perfect Spanish dish to accompany your rebujito, Hesser has also got you covered.

She suggests garbanzos fritos (fried chickpeas), piquillo bell pepper croquettes with potatoes and ham, a smoked cod salad and, of course, a good paella.

