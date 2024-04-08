2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol with pool garage - € 189,000

Apartment Riviera del Sol, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 189,000

This charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment offers comfortable and convenient living in a prime location. Located in a popular and well-kept development, this home has all the amenities one could desire. Upon entering, you will be greeted by marble flooring that adds a touch of elegance to the space. The apartment comes complete with a separate terrace, perfect for enjoying outdoor moments and admiring the nearby views of the golf course and tennis and paddle tennis court. In addition, residents have access to a lush community garden with a swimming pool, providing an oasis of…