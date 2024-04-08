SIX-TIME Grammy winners, the Black Eyed Peas, will be making their Malaga debut on July 21 in a concert during this year’s Selvatic Malaga Fest season.

The hip-hop group featuring will.i.am are famous for songs like I Gotta Feeling and The Time, and have recorded a dozen albums.

The prolific Peas have sold 120 million singles and 35 million albums in the 25 years that they have been together as well as countless concerts around the world.

PEAS AT SANREMO FESTIVAL, ITALY, 2023(Cordon Press image)

They will be performing at the Malaga Forum as part of the festival’s summer programme running between June and September.

They have two other Spanish dates this summer, going to the Canaries on July 5 for a gig at the Gran Canaria stadium, and then they’ll perform at the Benicassim Festival on July 18.

The Peas have been regular visitors to Spain down the years and appeared last August at Marbella’s Starlite festival and the Brilla Torrevieja festival.

Tickets for this July’s Malaga concert will go on sale from April 11.