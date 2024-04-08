A BRITISH man has been arrested at Alicante-Elche airport for illegally providing subscription TV services in three US states.
The 31-year-old Brit had flown in from Southend and was detained by the Policia Nacional when his name was flagged up as being ‘wanted’ in a computer database.
An International Arrest Warrant accusing him of fraud and copyright breaches was issued by the United States in 2021.
His crimes were committed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California between March 2016 and November 2019.
The man owned several computer servers illegally providing TV channels to subscribers, getting more than $30 million US dollars in bank transfers.
He’s also accused of making transfers to access internet cloud services to further his illegal activities.
If convicted in the States, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
He was transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid which handles extradition proceedings.
