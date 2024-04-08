SCIENTISTS in Spain have revealed eating olive oil daily could help to prevent these five serious health issues.

Olive oil is thought to combat a range of illnesses and diseases. Photo by Lucio Patone on Unsplash

A key part of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil has become more and more expensive in the past few years thanks to bad harvests and widespread drought.

As prices rise, Spaniards are consuming up to 34.7% less olive oil a month, according to the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fishing and Food.

Now, a study from the Universidad de Sevilla has revealed which illnesses and health issues this Spanish staple can help combat.

It is thought olive oil has medicinal properties thanks to its 70-80% quantity of oleic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid.

Commonly found in olives, canola oil and sunflower oil, oleic acid fights a variety of common illnesses.

Obesity

Olive oil contains oleylethanolamide, a chemical which helps to regulate appetite and body weight.

Studies have also found that people who consume extra virgin olive oil regularly have a lower risk of being overweight.

This is probably because it is a monounsaturated fat, thought to promote weight loss.

Cholesterol

According to the study: “oleic acid reduces the expression of proteins related to the movement of cholesterol, it also lowers the absorption of cholesterol and reduces oxidation of lipid proteins, preventing atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

Cancer

The anti-inflammatory properties of oleic acid act as an anticarcinogen, ‘inhibiting the expression of oncogenes, genetic mutations thought to cause cancer’.

Hypertension

One of the biggest factors influencing cardiovascular risk, the antioxidant power of oleic acid can help to lower pressure on the arteries thanks to its nitrous oxide content.

Alzheimers

Lastly, the study showed olive oil could be beneficial in preventing alzheimers as oleic acid is a key component of cell membranes, including neurons.

