MAGIC lands in Malaga as a Harry Potter store opens in the city centre.

Photo: Reino de Juguetes

Potterheads rejoice! Now you can have all the magic of the wizarding world and the sun of the Costa del Sol all in one place.

After their success in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao, Reino de juguetes is set to open a new shop in Malaga inspired by J.K Rowling’s series.

Due to open on Friday, April 12, the shop promises an ‘infinite selection’ of official Potter themed products.

‘Wizards, witches and creatures or every type’ are invited to the opening, on Pasillo de Santa Isabel, 4.

Great for kids and adults alike, the store will sell posters, costumes, official t-shirts, comics, and much more.

