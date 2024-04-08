ESTEPONA has welcomed a new shopping centre this week, complete with a gym, sports store and food outlets.

The Costa del Sol’s ‘city of flowers’ is literally flourishing, with plenty of new hotels, bars and restaurants.

Just last week the town inaugurated the renovated Avenida de España and this week, a new shopping centre will be opened.

Estepona Park, located on Avenida Juan Carlos, will be inaugurated on Thursday, April 11.

The shopping centre will have a pet shop (Kiwoko), a sports store (Sprinter), discount outlet (Primaprix) and a gym (Alta Fit).

Kids will love the new trampoline park, Flipa Jump.

There is also a brand new KFC, one of few fast food chains in Estepona.

Owned by Batex & Duplex, have invested €15 million in the venture, creating 100 new jobs.