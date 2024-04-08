BRITS are continuing to dominate the Spanish property market and THESE are the hottest locations for foreign buyers.

According to the Annual Property Report by the Spanish Property Register, foreign buyers are still leading the country’s market for the third year running.

Since 2013, foreign buyers have accounted for 10% of all sales but last year, this rose to 15%.

This accounts for almost 90,000 transactions, the most ever recorded.

Brits are by far the biggest market, with 9.5% of sales (8,100).

They are followed by Germans and French with 7.3% and 6.7% of purchases respectively.

Although these figures have fallen from previous years, they are compensated by buyers from Morroco (5.4%), Belgians (5.3%) and Italians (5.2%)

But where do expats prefer to buy properties?

For the Brits, Andalucia reigns supreme, with 15.3% of last year’s purchases.

It is followed by the Valencian community, with 9.9%.

It’s no surprise that Germans love the Balearic islands, with 38.2% buying their properties there.

Other popular areas for Germans were the Valencian Community, with 6.3% of purchases, followed by the Canaries, with 14.4%.

Just over the border, the French love Catalonia, with 17.1% of their purchases in Spain, followed by the Valencian Community, with 5.6%.

In Alicante, Brits accounted for 12% of foreign buyers, equal to 2500 homes.

This number rose to 15%, or 1,700 properties in Malaga.

Meanwhile, the French were some of the main buyers in Girona last year, with 42% of sales.

