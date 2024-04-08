EIGHT regions across Spain are on alert for rain, snow, strong winds and rough seas as Storm Pierrick sets in.

Just as you thought Spain was set for sunny skies all spring, a new storm is on the scene.

Storm Pierrick will bring bad weather to Galicia, Cantabria and the coast of Andalucia.

The cloudy weather and rain will affect the northeast of the country, especially Galicia but it may extend as far as the Balearic Islands and the Canaries.

Variable winds will see strong gusts through Galicia, Cantabria and Western Andalucia.

In total, eight autonomous communities have received yellow warnings from strong winds, waves, snow and currents.

Dense clouds will also sweep the country , especially in the east of Spain.

A storm or hail may be seen in the north and those in Aragon will need a coat in case of rain.

However, there won’t be large drops in temperature.

This Monday, April 8, the calima will remain in the Balearic islands and Eastern Spain.

From Wednesday, expect some showers but higher than average temperatures.

