A US tourist likely died during a ‘risky sexual practice’ with her husband over the weekend, police sources have said.

The 44-year-old was found dead inside a holiday let in Malaga city on Saturday.

The husband has since been arrested for reckless homicide, with detectives believing the death occured in an ‘intimate context’.

Plaza de Enrique Garcia Herrera, Malaga (GOOGLE MAPS)

Sources told La Opinion de Malaga that ‘risky sexual practices’ were a ‘probably cause of death’.

The spouse, aged around 50, will face a judge on Monday afternoon, where he will make a statement on the incident.

The death took place in an Airbnb-style flat in Plaza Enrique Garcia Herrera, in the historic centre of Malaga city.

Emergency services were called to the scene but could only confirm the woman’s death.

The investigation by Policia Nacional continues.