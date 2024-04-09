4 bedroom Bungalow for sale in San Agustin with pool - € 430,000

Bungalow San Agustín, Gran Canaria 4 beds 2 baths € 430,000

Bungalow with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the Montevideo complex in San Agustin. The complex is close to Las Burras beach and the commercial center of San Agustin. It is a residential complex, very quiet, it has a nice community pool, tennis court and private parking for each owner. The bungalow is divided into two floors. On the entrance floor (upper) is the living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom and another two bedrooms and a bathroom on the lower floor. The dining room is very spacious and connects to an open kitchen. The terrace is spacious and has wonderful views over the… See full property details