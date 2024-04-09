DRIVERS were shocked as a blood-drenched axeman threw his fathers decapitated head onto a busy Spanish road.

The Guardia Civil have arrested a 46-year-old man in Soto de Ribera, Asturias after he killed father by cutting his head off with an axe and throwing his head to unsuspecting motorists.

At around 10:00 pm on Monday, April 8, numerous drivers on the N-630 called Asturian police after a shirtless man holding an axe and covered in blood began throwing himself on top of passing cars.

According to other witnesses, the head of an older man had been seen on a roundabout in the area.

Speaking to La Nueva España, one of the witnesses said: “This lunatic on the Soto de Ribera roundabout killed someone. There is an older person’s head on the road and a shirtless man covered in blood threw himself on my car.

“The Guardia Civil came and took him down, but there is a head on the roundabout, it’s as if they were cut through the mouth.”

Located some ten kilometres from Oviedo, various forces were immediately dispatched to the scene, including the Citizen Security unit of the Guardia Civil.

They located and arrested the man upon arrival at the scene.

Although it is understood the detained man was responsible for the decapitated head, reportedly belonging to his father, it is unknown whether any motorists were injured.

