SPAIN’S Champions League quarter finals are under threat after Islamic terrorists hint at an attack.

The Jihadist group, Islamic State, has threatened to carry out attacks at each of the Champions League quarter finals.

They are due to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu (Madrid), Civitas Metropolitano (Madrid), Emirates Stadium (London) and Parc des Princes (Paris).

According to SITE Intelligence Group, a terrorist monitoring entity, Jihadists published various images through affiliated media channels like the Al Azaim foundation and Sarh al Jilafa.

One image showed a man holding a rifle next to the names of the stadiums and urged viewers to ‘kill them all’.

The matches take place today, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 9-10) and followed by further matches next week.

In the Spanish capital, Real Madrid will take on Manchester City today, while Atletico de Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund tomorrow.

Today, Arsenal and Bayern Munich will face off in London’s Emirates Stadium.

Spain is currently under terrorism threat level four out of five.

The threats have prompted the Spanish government to activate security procedures.

Both Champions League matches were declared ‘high risk’ by the Anti-Violence Commission and more than 3000 members of security forces will be present.

Almost 8000 fans are expected to attend the games.

The Islamic State’s latest attack was just two weeks ago in a concert in Moscow.

On March 22, the Crocus City Hall was attacked by terrorists after several armed men, dressed in camouflage stormed the building and fired at the audience.

Some 143 people died and 200 were wounded.

Then, on March 30, ISIS-affiliated media outlet, Sarh al-Khilafah published an image calling for an attack on the Allianz Arena in Munich, where a match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund was taking place.

