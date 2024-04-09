OVER half of people in Spain don’t do any kind of sport or physical exercise, according to a CIS survey published on Tuesday.

The study showed that 52% of those surveyed didn’t partake in physical activity, but that’s 8% lower than in a similar study last carried out in 2010.

There’s a sexual divide with 50.6% of men exercising, as opposed to 45.5% of women.

ZUMBA SESSION(Pixabay image)

The younger you are, the more likely you are to exercise, with 56.5% of those aged between 16 and 24 years taking part in some form of activity.

Between 45 and 54, it drops to 50.8% and only 26.8% of those over 75 years of age.

Those who do exercise tend to be very committed and take part at least three or more times per week(70%).

The main reason for not bothering is a lack of time (23.9%), followed by trying to fit it in with work and study schedules.

Exactly half of those who exercise said they did so to improve their health, followed by 14.5% saying they did it for simple pleasure.

Walking is the main physical activity for 9.7% of respondents, followed by gentle gymnastics in sports centres, cycling, running, swimming, hiking or mountaineering, intense physical activity (such as aerobics or spinning), and bodybuilding.

READ MORE: