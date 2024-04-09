THE ROLLERCOASTER that is the Spanish weather so far this year will take another turn this weekend, as ‘exceptionally high temperatures’ are set to hit the peninsula, with the hot weather arriving first in the Canary Islands.

That’s according to Spain’s Aemet state weather service, which is warning that before the mercury will spike, a weather front dubbed Storm Pierrick will arrive over the peninsula and the Balearics today.

The effect will be a fall of as much as 11ºC in temperature.

But as the weekend approaches, this depression will mix with a mass of warm and very dry air from Africa.

Se espera un episodio de temperaturas excepcionalmente altas, propias de final de junio:

? En Canarias el episodio comenzará mañana, y en la Península y Baleares el jueves.

? Masa de aire africano cálido y seco.

This warm air mass will first make its way over the Canary Islands, and will bring with it suspended dust particles, a phenomenon known as ‘calima‘.

The effect will be a rise in temperatures on Wednesday in the Canaries, well above the average for this time of year and more suited to the summer.

The effects of ‘calima’ in a file photo taken in Granada.

In the south and east of Gran Canaria, for example, 30ºC or even 32ºC is likely, as well as in inland Lanzarote and Fuertevuentura.

The mass will then make its way over the peninsula, pushing up temperatures on Thursday, with highs of 34ºC expected in some areas.

The weekend could see temperatures that are 5ºC to 12ºC above the average, Aemet warned.

This weather event is expected to remain in place until at least Sunday, with gradual falls in temperatures likely on Monday and Tuesday, when the weather should return to the averages expected around this time of year.

