THE Sun has named this resort in northern Spain the perfect alternative to overcrowded Ibiza.

The ‘overlooked, cheaper and less crowded alternative’ was highlighted by the British newspaper as a quiet alternative to one of Spain’s biggest tourist hotspots.

A growing tourist destination due to the pleasant summer temperatures, Galicia is found on Spain’s Atlantic coast.

The region is home to some of Spain’s – newest party hotspots’ according to the Sun, where the beaches are ‘just as wild’ as the nightclubs.

The newspaper recommended La Coruña, Vigo, Lugo and Santiago de Compostela for making the most of the nightlife.

After an evening on the town, soak up your hangover with Galicia’s renowned cuisine and walk on the beautiful coastline or countryside.

They particularly recommended La Coruña, the city is surrounded by a golden bay split into two beaches: Playa de Riazor and Playa de Orzan.

Photo by Eduardo Fernandez on Unsplash

READ MORE: ‘I went to Spain’s famous Smurf Village to see if it was really worth the hype – here’s what I thought’

While the quiet Playa de Orzan is perfect to nurse your hangover, neighbouring Playa de Riazor is great for watersports.

La Coruña is also known as the ‘Crystal City’ for its gleaming sun, as well as being the birthplace of fashion powerhouse, Zara.

Another popular city in the area is Santiago de Compostela, the final stop on the famous pilgrimage, the Camino de Santiago.

There, take in the history at the cathedral and try local bites at the Mercado de Abastos.

Photo by Victoriano Izquierdo on Unsplash

READ MORE: Love Spain but hate overcrowding? Study reveals the best alternatives to the biggest tourist traps

After a day of exploring, join the university city students on one of their beloved nights out, without the cost often associated with Ibiza, Malaga or Mallorca.

According to La Voz de Galicia, Santiago was named one of the top cities in Spain for nightlife.

Drinks in the region are relatively low, with cans of beer for just €3 and glasses of regional wine for €3.50.

Coffees are around €1.50 and you can grab a menu del dia for as little as €15.

Clubs and bars open until the early hours.

Try the legendary pub, Momo, for live music in the summer.

Calla de la Estrella is also a great spot for an evening out, starting in one of the tapas restaurants followed by a trip to the marina for DJ sets and other live music.

The Sun recommended visiting Galician cities in the summer, where temperatures oscillate between 22-25C.

But if you prefer to visit outside of school holidays, coastal Galicians enjoy highs of 30C and averages of 25C between May and October.

READ MORE: The beer spa in Andalucia where you can BATHE in Spain’s favourite tipple and sip on unlimited cañas